Neale Fraser, Australia’s Davis Cup great, dies at 91

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Neale Fraser, who won three Grand Slam singles titles and guided Australia to four Davis Cup titles in 24 years as team captain, has died at 91. Tennis Australia says the sport “has lost one of its giants.” Fraser beat Australian tennis great Rod Laver to win the Wimbledon title in 1960 in between sweeps at the U.S. Open where he won the singles, men’s doubles and mixed titles in 1959 and ‘60. As a player he helped Australia win four consecutive Davis Cup titles. Laver says Fraser was “a true gem in a golden era of Australian tennis legends.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.