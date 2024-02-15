Neal scores 21, Arizona State uses big second half to defeat Oregon State 79-61

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jamiya Neal scored 21 points, Arizona State scored 46 points in the second half and the Sun Devils defeated Oregon State 79-61. Adam Miller and Jose Perez each scored 16 points for Arizona State. Frankie Collins added 14 points. Tyler Bilodeau scored 21 points and Michael Rataj had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Oregon State. Jordan Pope scored 11. Arizona State outscored OSU 26-5 through the first 10 1/2 minutes of the second half. ASU made 10 of 14 shots, including 3 of 4 3-pointers, and a 15-0 run led to a 59-38 lead with 9:20 remaining. The Sun Devils led by at least 14 points the rest of the way.

