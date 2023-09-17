Neal runs for 3TDs, Hinshaw Jr. adds another to help Kansas beat Nevada 31-24

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr. combined for 137 rushing yards and four touchdowns, Jalon Daniels threw for 298 yards, and Kansas pulled away from Nevada in the fourth quarter for a 31-24 victory. The game was tied at 24-all when Daniels went 4-for-4 for 55 yards, leading to Neal’s third touchdown on a 3-yard run and a 31-24 lead with 6:20 left to play. Nevada was not able to cross midfield on its final two possessions. The Jayhawks (3-0) were a 28-point favorite at Nevada sports books. The Wolf Pack (0-3) was looking to end the nation’s longest losing streak. The now 13-game skid is also the longest in program history.

