Neal, Hishaw showcase Kansas run game, Jayhawks run over UCF, 51-22

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Devin Neal rushed for 154 yards on just 12 carries and Daniel Hishaw ran for another 134 yards and two touchdowns as Kansas dominated UCF 51-22 in a Big 12 Conference battle. On the day Kansas inducted Tony Sands, the school’s second all-time leading rusher, into the ring of honor, Neal passed four players to move into ninth on the all-time list as the Jayhawks rushed for 399 yards.

