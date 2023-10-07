Neal, Hishaw showcase Kansas run game, Jayhawks run over UCF, 51-22

By DAVID SMALE The Associated Press
UCF defensive back Demari Henderson, left, knocks a pass away from Kansas wide receiver Trevor Wilson (7) during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Colin E Braley]

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Devin Neal rushed for 154 yards on just 12 carries and Daniel Hishaw ran for another 134 yards and two touchdowns as Kansas dominated UCF 51-22 in a Big 12 Conference battle. On the day Kansas inducted Tony Sands, the school’s second all-time leading rusher, into the ring of honor, Neal passed four players to move into ninth on the all-time list as the Jayhawks rushed for 399 yards.

