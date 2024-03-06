Ndongo hits floater with 0.4 seconds left, Georgia Tech withstands Wake Forest’s rally for 70-69 win

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Miles Kelly scored 19 points, Baye Ndongo made a game-winning shot with 0.4 seconds left and Georgia Tech held off Wake Forest for a 70-69 victory. Ndongo caught an inbounds pass with 3.8 left and drove to the basket, swishing a high-arching shot from the right side of the lane. Wake Forest turned it over as time ran out for its first loss at home this season. Georgia Tech (14-16, 7-12 ACC) has won three straight and four of its last five games. Hunter Sallis scored 22 points to lead Wake Forest (18-12, 10-9), which has lost three straight.

