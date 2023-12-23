Ndongo helps Georgia Tech hold off Hawaii 73-68 in Diamond Head Classic semifinal

HONOLULU (AP) — Freshman Baye Ndongo scored a season-best 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help Georgia Tech hold off Hawaii 73-68 at the Diamond Head Classic. The Yellow Jackets (8-3) advance to play Nevada in the championship game on Sunday. The Rainbow Warriors (8-3) and TCU will play for third place earlier Sunday. Ndongo sank 10 of 12 shots and notched his second double-double, taking over down the stretch for Georgia Tech. JoVon McClanahan finished with 19 points and eight assists to pace Hawaii.

