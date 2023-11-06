Ndenbe, Sallói help Sporting KC oust top-seed St Louis City with 2-1 victory

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Defender Logan Ndenbe scored his second career goal with both coming this postseason and Dániel Sallói had an assist and delivered an insurance goal in the second half as Sporting Kansas City eliminated St. Louis City, the top seed in the Western Conference, with a 2-1 victory. Sporting KC (13-14-8) grabbed a 1-0 lead at halftime when Ndenbe used assists from Alan Pulido and Sallói to score in the first minute of stoppage time. Sallói stretched the lead to 2-0 in the 73rd minute with assists from Gadi Kinda and Johnny Russell. Rookie Célio Pompeu scored his first career playoff goal when took a pass from Njabulo Blom in the 86th minute and found the net to get St. Louis City (17-13-5) within a goal.

