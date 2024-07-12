NCAA women’s selection committee to reveal full seeding of tournament teams next season

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The NCAA women’s selection committee will release the seeding for the entire tournament field for the first time next season. The change means the full seed list for all 68 teams will be revealed on Selection Sunday as it has been with the men. NCAA Division I Basketball Committee chair Derita Dawkins says the change will provide additional transparency. The committee also announced that the first- and second-round games will continue to be hosted by the top 16 seeds on March 19-24, 2025. Birmingham, Alabama, and Spokane, Washington, will then host eight-team regionals.

