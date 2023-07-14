NCAA women’s basketball committee discusses possible expansion of 68-team field, nothing imminent

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA is exploring ways to promote the growth of women’s college basketball, including possible expansion of the 68-team tournament that determines the sport’s national champion each season. While there are no imminent plans to increase the number of schools included in March Madness, the Division I women’s basketball committee does want to build on the success of the tournament, which is growing in popularity. Talks this week during the committee’s summer meeting in Savannah, Georgia, follow the announcement in January of the creation of a 32-team postseason invitation tournament for women’s basketball starting in 2024.

