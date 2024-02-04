NCAA wants judge to deny motions by Tennessee and Virginia that invite ‘chaos’ to college sports

The NCAA says the states of Tennessee and Virginia threaten to throw college sports into “disarray” if granted the temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction . Those states want the orders issued as part of their lawsuit arguing the group’s name, image and likness rules violate antitrust law. The organization filed its response Saturday with the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Tennessee. A judge on Feb. 13 will hear a request by the attorneys general of Tennessee and Virginia for a preliminary injunction. The attorneys general want the orders issued by Tuesday to stop the NCAA from enforcing NIL rules while the lawsuit continues. National Signing Day is Wednesday.

