NCAA tweaks rules on block/charge calls in men’s basketball

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA is tweaking how block/charge calls are made in men’s basketball. The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved rule changes that require a defender to be in position to draw a charge at the time the offensive player plants a foot to go airborne for a shot. If the defender arrives after the player has planted a foot, officials have been instructed to call a block when there’s contact. Defenders previously had to be in position to draw a charge before the offensive player went airborne. NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee members made the proposal after NCAA members complained that too many charges were being called on those types of plays.

