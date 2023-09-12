NCAA troubled by UNC criticism of handling of Walker waiver, says committee members received threats

The NCAA Division I Board of Directors says it is “troubled” by North Carolina’s public criticism of the decision made by a committee to deny an eligibility waiver to Tar Heels transfer receiver Tez Walker, adding some committee members have received violent threats. The statement comes less than a week after North Carolina had appeal efforts for immediate eligibility for Walker denied. The announcement included pointed criticism from both Tar Heels coach Mack Brown and athletics director Bubba Cunningham.

