NCAA Tournament game between Oregon State, UC Irvine suspended until Monday

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — The NCAA Tournament game at the Corvallis Regional between No. 15 national seed Oregon State and UC Irvine was suspended with the Beavers leading 6-4 in the bottom of the fourth inning. The game will resume on Monday. A win by UC Irvine would force another game to decide the regional champion with a berth in the super regionals on the line.

