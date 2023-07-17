NCAA to operate a 2nd women’s postseason tourney for teams that don’t make NCAA Tournament

The NCAA has announced it is creating another women’s college basketball tournament that it will operate like the men’s NIT as a second option for 32 teams that do not make the NCAA Tournament. The Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament, which will be first held this season, brings the men’s and women’s NCAA postseason opportunities to an equal number. An NCAA-operated second option for women was one of the key focuses of an external gender equity report on the NCAA. Women’s teams that didn’t make the NCAA Tournament in the past had the opportunity to play in an independently operated WNIT, which was expensive for schools.

