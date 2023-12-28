NCAA teammates Celebrini, Hutson and Willander chasing same dream at world junior hockey tourney

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — Three hockey players from Boston University are competing for the world junior gold medal on different teams. Macklin Celebrini is a 17-year-old star forward for Team Canada. Lane Hutson of the United States and Tom Willander of Sweden are defensemen on the Terriers team with Celebrini. The three are excited for each other but all want to come home with bragging rights.

