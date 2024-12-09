NCAA team tennis championships will be held at the USTA National Campus in Orlando for 10 years

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The NCAA Division I tennis team championships will be held at the USTA National Campus in Orlando under a 10-year agreement that will take effect in 2028. The U.S. Tennis Association announced the deal on Monday. The USTA said it plans to improve the site’s facilities, including adding six indoor courts, and work with the NCAA to raise the event’s profile. The NCAA already had said the Orlando-area USTA campus would host the women’s and men’s Division I team championships in the spring of 2028; this deal tacks on nine additional years.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.