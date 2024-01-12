NCAA suspends Florida State assistant coach for 3 games for NIL-related recruiting violation

PHOENIX (AP) — The NCAA says a Florida State assistant football coach has been suspended for the first three games of the 2024 season for violating recruiting rules by connecting a potential transfer with a representative from an NIL collective during an official visit. The NCAA did not name the coach in its release, but a person with direct knowledge of the case confirmed to The Associated Press that it was offensive coordinator Alex Atkins. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the NCAA nor the school was identifying Atkins. The NCAA and Florida State agreed to a settlement in the case.

