NCAA sanctions former Sewanee women’s basketball coach who bet more than $93K on sports over 2 years

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former basketball coach at Sewanee violated NCAA rules by placing more than $93,000 in bets on college and professional sports while serving as an assistant for the men’s team and head coach for the women’s team. The NCAA announced a two-year show cause order for the coach and one year probation for the school. The Division III school, also known as the University of the South, and NCAA enforcement staff agreed that over a 26-month period knowingly broke rules that ban coaches from wagering on the sport in which they participate. The coach, who was not identified in the NCAA’s report, placed 407 bets on college sports totaling $28,000. None of those games included his own team.

