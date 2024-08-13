NCAA rules prohibit incoming Michigan State tennis player Matthew Forbes from cashing in at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Matthew Forbes won the USTA 18-under singles boys national title to earn a spot in the U.S. Open later this month. If Forbes enrolls as planned for his freshman year at Michigan State, he can’t cash in on the minimum of $100,000 in prize money from the Grand Slam tennis tournament. Forbes beat Jack Kennedy in a four-set match on Sunday to get a wild-card entry into an event with a record total of $75 million in compensation. NCAA rules limit Forbes to actual and necessary expenses such as meals, lodging, coaching and equipment.

