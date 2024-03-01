NCAA rules committee suggests changes that make the game more like the NFL

The NCAA is considering allowing the head coach to have in-game communication with one player on offense and one on defense in a series of rules proposals. The NCAA Football Rules Committee revealed its recommendations Friday. The NFL-like proposals need to be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which is scheduled to discuss football proposals April 18. In games involving Football Bowl Subdivision teams, each school would have the option to use coach-to-player communications through the helmet to one player on the field. The communication would be turned off with 15 seconds remaining on the play clock or when the ball is snapped, whichever comes first.

