NCAA records show Emmert paid nearly $3.3 million in last season as president

NCAA tax records show former president Mark Emmert was paid nearly $3.3 million in 2021, his final full year on the job. Emmert’s 13-year tenure leading the NCAA officially ended in March. In April 2022, the association announced Emmert would step down. He was replaced by former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker. Emmert received almost $2.8 million in salary and another $83,000 in bonuses. Overall, NCAA revenue increased 10% to $1.22 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year, while its expenses rose 16% to $1.19 billion. Those expenses included $53 million in legal fees.

