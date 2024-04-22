NCAA ratifies immediate eligibility for athletes no matter how many times they switch schools

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA athletes are now eligible to play immediately no matter how many times they transfer — as long as they meet academic requirements — after the association fast-tracked legislation to fall in line with a recent court order. The Division I Board of Directors formally ratified the change to the transfer rule and approved a tweak that allows schools to identify name, image and likeness opportunities and facilitate deals between athletes and third parties. Athletes are not obligated to accept assistance from the school and must maintain authority over the terms in their NIL agreements. Beginning Aug. 1, member schools will be permitted to increase NIL-related support only for athletes who disclose their NIL arrangements.

