NCAA putting renewed emphasis on sportsmanship in women’s hoops after technical fouls soar last year

After a season that saw over a 33% increase in technical fouls, women’s college basketball is putting a renewed emphasis on sportsmanship this year. Last season there were 830 total technical fouls called, up from 606 the season before. That included a 77% increase on techs given to head coaches and a whopping 193% increase on technical fouls assessed to personnel on the bench. Fighting was also a big problem last year, including incidents in a game between George Washington and TCU as well one between Georgia and VCU. There was a 400% increase in bench personnel ejections as a result.

