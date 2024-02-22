NCAA provides a glimpse into the process of choosing the teams for March Madness

PHOENIX (AP) — Selection Sunday also happens to be the biggest complaint day on the sports calendar. Right after the bracket for March Madness is revealed, college basketball fans across the country complain about teams that were left out, received a low seed or have to travel across the country. But the process for determining the field is rooted in methods developed through years of building brackets. The 12-person selection committee spends the season monitoring teams across the country before gathering five days before Selection Sunday to being building the bracket. They are guided by a detailed set of rules that make sure the best 68 teams in the country get the chance to play.

