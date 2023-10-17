NCAA president shifts focus to employment status of college athletes during Senate hearing

During a Senate hearing, NCAA President Charlie Baker shifted the focus of college sports’ need for federal legislation away from regulating how athletes can be compensated for their fame to the looming possibility of the players being deemed employees of their schools. Baker, Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick were among the witnesses appearing in front of the House Judiciary Committee. This was the 10th hearing on college sports to be held on Capitol Hill since 2020. Baker said in his opening statement that college sports are “overdue for change.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.