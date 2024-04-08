NCAA president hopeful for unit distribution for women’s tournament next season

CLEVELAND (AP) — NCAA President Charlie Baker said he is hoping for performance unit distribution for the women’s NCAA Tournament next season. As of now, teams that make the women’s NCAA Tournament don’t earn anything financially for doing so, unlike their men’s counterparts where units are awarded to conferences for each game played before being distributed to schools. While nothing has been approved yet, Baker said the finance committee is targeting the 2024-25 season after the NCAA signed a new eight-year deal with ESPN worth $115 million per year for 40 sports, including women’s basketball.

