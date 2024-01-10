NCAA President Charlie Baker talks growing fanbase, gambling and new tier of Division in 1st address

PHOENIX (AP) — NCAA President Charlie Baker has given his first state of college sports address since taking over the the job in March. At the NCAA convention, Baker laid out goals for growing the college sports fanbase, dealing with issues related to the rise of legal wagering and continuing the conversation he started with a proposal to create a new tier of Division I where athletes would be paid by their schools. The speech came a little more than a month after he sent a letter to D-I member schools with a potentially ground-breaking idea for a new subdivision at the top of college sports.

