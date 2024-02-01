NCAA places 15-year show cause against ex-Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon in gambling case

The NCAA handed down a five-year suspension as part of a 15-year show cause order to former Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon. The penalty effectively bans him from college coaching after he provided information to a gambler who used it to make illegal wagers against the Crimson Tide. The NCAA and Alabama came to a negotiated resolution in the case that involved multiple Level I and II violations, although Bohannon didn’t participate in the investigation. The school was hit with three years of probation and a $5,000 fine. The gambler has pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice.

