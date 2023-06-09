NCAA panel approves recommendation to continue stopping clock for first downs in Division III

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The game clock will continue to stop for first downs in Division III for at least another year after the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Committee approved a recommendation from the Football Rules Committee. The biggest rule change this season in all other divisions will have the game clock continue to run when a first down is gained except in the last two minutes of either half. Previously, the clock stopped when a first down was gained and restarted on the referee’s signal. Division III administrators and coaches asked to hold off on implementation so they can see how it affects games in the upper divisions.

