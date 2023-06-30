NCAA mulls proposal to shorten transfer portal window to 30 days

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA Division I Board will consider shortening the transfer window from 60 days to 30 after data showed most transfers enter the portal in the first few days. The window was created this year in an attempt to limit the amount of time athletes can move from one school to another and be immediately eligible to compete. Current rules give football players 45 days to enter the portal in the winter and 15 more in the spring. Athletes in winter sports have 60 days to enter the portal, while athletes in spring sports have a 45-day window.

