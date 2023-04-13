NCAA lifts restrictions on athletes’ official visits

Prospects no longer will have limits on the number of schools they can officially visit during their college selection process. The NCAA Division I Council approved the policy change that will take effect on July 1. Prospects previously could make official visits to five schools. Prospects can only make one official visit to each school, unless that program has a head coaching change.

