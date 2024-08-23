NCAA lays out pay structure for women’s basketball tournament performances

A women’s basketball team that reaches the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament could bring its conference roughly $1.26 million over the next three years in financial performance rewards. In an email obtained by The Associated Press on Friday from the NCAA to its basketball committees and conference commissioners, a pay structure was outlined for the proposal that will give performance units to teams that play in March Madness. All that’s left for this to happen is the NCAA membership to approve it in a vote on Jan. 15.

