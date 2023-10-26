NCAA investigators interview Jim Harbaugh’s staff about sign-stealing scheme, AP source says

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — NCAA investigators interviewed members of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff about a sign-stealing scheme on Thursday, a person familiar with the governing body’s visit told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no one was authorized to speak publicly about the ongoing investigation. The NCAA’s inquiry into Michigan’s sign-stealing operation was triggered by an outside firm’s investigation, which turned up videos of and documented plans and budgets for impermissible scouting of opponents.

