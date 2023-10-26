NCAA investigators interview Jim Harbaugh’s staff about sign-stealing scheme, AP source says

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh gestures toward a referee during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. The NCAA banned in-person advanced scouting in 1994 in part because not every school could afford to do it. Now Michigan is being investigated by the NCAA for a sign-stealing scheme that allegedly involved people secretly being sent to record opponents’ games. No. 2 Michigan and the Big Ten acknowledged the investigation Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abbie Parr]

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — NCAA investigators interviewed members of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff about a sign-stealing scheme on Thursday, a person familiar with the governing body’s visit told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no one was authorized to speak publicly about the ongoing investigation. The NCAA’s inquiry into Michigan’s sign-stealing operation was triggered by an outside firm’s investigation, which turned up videos of and documented plans and budgets for impermissible scouting of opponents.

