NCAA imposes show-cause penalties on 4 ex-Tennessee staffers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Four former Tennessee football staffers have received multi-year show-cause penalties for their roles in recruiting violations under agreements with the NCAA. The NCAA said the four had reached agreements with the enforcement staff that include show-cause penalties ranging from 3-5 years, making it difficult for them to get other college jobs during that time. The NCAA did not identify the former staffers who worked under former coach Jeremy Pruitt. Pruitt, Tennessee and others await the final ruling from the Division I Committee on Infractions.

