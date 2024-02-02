NCAA generates nearly $1.3 billion in revenue for 2022-23. Division I payouts reach $669 million

By The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA generated nearly $1.3 billion in revenue for the 2022-23 fiscal year, and more than half of that was distributed back to Division I members. That’s according to financial statements released by the association. NCAA revenues rose from about $1.14 billion in the previous fiscal year to $1.28 billion. As usual, the bulk of the NCAA’s revenue — $945 million — came from media rights and marketing deals tied to championship events. Roughly 69% of the money came from the men’s basketball tournament. The NCAA’s expenses reached $1.17 billion, which includes $669 million distributed to the more than 363 Division I member schools.

