NCAA football panel out to shorten games; player safety goal

By ERIC OLSON The Associated Press
FILE - Officials measure for a first down during an NCAA college football game between USC and BYU, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Provo, Utah. College football administrators are looking at ways to reduce the number of plays in games in the name of player safety, with a tweak in clock operating procedures likely the first step. A proposal to let the game clock continue running when a team makes a first down, except in the last two minutes of a half, has broad support. (AP Photo/George Frey, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Frey]

College football administrators are looking at ways to reduce the number of plays in games in the name of player safety. A tweak in clock operating procedures is likely the first step. The NCAA Football Rules Committee is meeting in Indianapolis this week and recommendations it forwards and approved in the spring would take effect next season. The average number of plays per game in the Bowl Subdivision has hovered at 180 the past three seasons. NFL games average 154. The NCAA rules committee is looking at keeping the clock moving when a team makes a first down.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.