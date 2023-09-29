NCAA finds former Air Force men’s golf coach violated rules by wagering on pro and college sports

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — A former Air Force men’s golf coach violated NCAA rules after wagering on professional and college sports, including Falcons football games, the Division I Committee on Infractions released. The name of the golf coach wasn’t in the report or released by the school. The report said that over the course of four months in 2020, the golf coach bet $9,259 on 253 occasions. Of which, 107 were on NCAA events and six on Air Force football games. He created an account for online wagering by using his then girlfriend’s identification and his own personal email address, the report said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.