NCAA Division I Council approves proposals to create stricter penalties for individual rule-breakers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA Division I Council approved a package of proposed penalties for infractions cases that would include stricter punishments for individual rule breakers. The proposals include expanding suspensions for coaches to include the days between competitions, having schools incur penalties for employing individuals who are serving a show-cause order and expanding disassociations with boosters who violate rules. The council was also expected to discuss proposals for name, image and likeness compensation regulations and potentially adjusting transfer portal windows before the meeting concludes Wednesday.

