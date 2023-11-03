NCAA denies waiver for 27-year-old Williams to play another season for Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The NCAA once again denied a waiver for DeAndre Williams to play this season at Memphis keeping the oldest player in Division I last season off coach Penny Hardaway’s roster. Memphis confirmed the denial Friday. The Tigers said in a statement they are extremely disappointed the waiver was denied after a request for the initial denial to be reconsidered and an appeal. Williams turned 27 last month. He was seeking a sixth year after sitting out his freshman season in 2018-19 at Evansville as a year-in-residence. He averaged 17.7 points and 8.2 rebounds last season for the Tigers, who lost in the NCAA Tournament to Florida Atlantic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.