NCAA denies hardship waiver for FSU’s Darrell Jackson Jr., who transferred to be near ailing mom

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. won’t be allowed to play this season after transferring from Miami. Seminoles coach Mike Norvell says the NCAA denied Jackson’s hardship waiver. The waiver would have cleared Jackson to play after switching schools for the second time in as many years. The latest move was to be closer to his ailing mother. Jackson calls the decision “hurtful.” Jackson, who grew up about 20 minutes from Tallahassee in Havana, began his college career at Maryland in 2021. He used his one-time transfer to play at Miami last season. He hoped schools again this offseason to be near his mother, who has an undisclosed medical condition.

