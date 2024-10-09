NCAA D-I Council appproves cutting football, basketball transfer portal windows from 45 to 30 days

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA’s Division I Council has approved changes that will shorten the transfer portal windows for football and basketball from 45 to 30 days while keeping an additional 30-day window in all sports after the departure of a head coach. The new fall window will be 20 days after Bowl Subdivision conference championships from Dec. 9-28, with the remaining 10 days occurring from April 16-25 next spring. Basketball’s current window of March 17-April 30, 2025, will shorten to 30 days after the second round of the NCAA Tournament. On3 first reported the changes, which take effect after meetings end on Wednesday.

