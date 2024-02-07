NCAA could add women’s wrestling championship in 2026

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics has recommended that Divisions I, II and III sponsor legislation to add a women’s wrestling championship. It’s a key step to a potential jump from emerging sport status to an official NCAA championship sport. If sponsored, the NCAA members in the divisions are expected to vote on adding the sport during the NCAA Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, next January. The committee hopes wrestling makes its NCAA championship debut in winter 2026. The latest sports sponsorship and participation data shows that more than 70 schools plan to sponsor the sport for the 2023-24 academic year.

