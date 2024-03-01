NCAA committee recommends allowing electronic communication, a change that could end sign stealing

The NCAA is considering allowing head coaches to have in-game communication with one player on offense and one on defense as part of a series of proposed rule changes. Coaches and athletic directors have long advocated for the NCAA to allow electronic communication from the sideline, as in the NFL, instead of forcing coaches to use hand signals or poster boards to call plays. If implemented, Friday’s recommendation by the NCAA Football Rules Committee could potentially prevent teams from stealing opponents’ signs. A Michigan football staffer was accused last season of scouting opponents in advance and stealing their signs, which is banned by the NCAA.

