NCAA Committee on Infractions member resigns over association’s transgender athlete policy

A member of the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions has resigned over NCAA policies regarding participation of transgender athletes. William Bock is also a former general counsel of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. He says NCAA policies permitting transgender athletes to compete against women are unfair. The NCAA declined to comment on Bock’s resignation.

