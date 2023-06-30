NCAA committee considers increasing transition cost to FBS from $5,000 to $5 million

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Football Championship Subdivision schools soon could be paying a lot more to play at the NCAA’s top level. The Division I Council is considering a proposal to increase the transition fee from $5,000 to $5 million, effective upon approval of the measure. All Football Bowl Subdivision schools also would be required to provide 90% of the allowable scholarships in 16 sports, including football, over a rolling two-year period. The measure also calls on FBS schools to offer at least 210 scholarships per year at a price tag no lower than $6 million.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.