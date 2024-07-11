NCAA committee approves Indianapolis to host all 3 men’s finals, NIT in 2026, adds metrics for 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis will host championships for all three NCAA divisions and the NIT in 2026, and the governing body’s men’s basketball committee has also approved including the Torvik and Wins Against Bubble rankings among metrics in evaluating teams for next year’s tournament. The Indiana capital and NCAA home was previously chosen in 2018 to host the 2026 men’s Division I Final Four. Divisions II and III finals have been added for the Sunday before the top-level title game, with the NIT final site to be determined. The committee added the Torvik projected team rankings and WAB metrics for the 68-team field for next year and approved Keith Gill as vice chair for next season.

