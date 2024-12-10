NCAA champ Fred Biondi skipped 2 majors to turn pro. Now he’s trying to find a spot with LIV Golf

Fred Biondi won the NCAA title in 2023 to earn spots in the U.S. Open and the Masters. He turned them down to turn pro, and it’s been a tough road for the former Florida Gators player. Now he’s among 93 players in the LIV Golf Promotions. LIV’s version of Q-school starts this week with only one player earning a spot in the lucrative league. In other golf news, Scottie Scheffler is No. 1 in the world and closing in on records held by everyone except Tiger Woods. And Jordan Spieth is on the mend. He tells PGA Tour Radio his recovery from wrist surgery is going as planned.

