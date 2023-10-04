NCAA approves smaller transfer portal windows; removes caps on yearly football signings

The NCAA Division I Council approved a smaller window during which football and basketball players can enter their names into the transfer portal and retain immediate eligibility for the following season The transfer windows will decrease from 60 to 45 days. The council also voted to eliminate the caps on how many players Division I football teams can sign in a year. Overall scholarship limits will remain in place. The council recommended changes to penalties related to gambling violations and the NCAA announced it would advocate for states to provide more protections for college athletes in their gambling laws.

