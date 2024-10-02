NCAA announces regional sites for 2027 and 2028 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments

The NCAA is sticking with two regionals for the women’s basketball tournament through at least 2028. Las Vegas and Philadelphia will host the two 2027 regionals and Portland, Oregon, and Washington will be the sites for the 2028 Sweet 16. The NCAA switched to a two-region format in 2023. The men’s NCAA Tournament will have Kansas City, New York, San Antonio and Los Angeles host regionals in 2027. The next year, Raleigh, North Carolina, Detroit, Dallas and San Francisco will serve as hosts. Dayton will continue to host the First Four through 2028.

