NCAA announces details and broadcast plans for inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA will hold the inaugural 32-team Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament next spring on campus sites with the champion crowned April 3 in Indianapolis. ESPN-plus will televise the games exclusively. Westwood One Sports will provide radio coverage of the semifinals and finals. Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse will host the final fours of both the WBIT and the NIT, the men’s tourney, in April. The men’s championship game will be played April 4. Like the NIT, higher-seeded schools will host first and second-round games as well as the quarterfinals and all regular-season conference champs that don’t make the NCAA Tournament will receive automatic bids.

